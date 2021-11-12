Fresh off the back of its Carhartt WIP lookbook, Cumbria-based retailer Working Class Heroes returns with its latest installment, alongside American outdoors brand Columbia.

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1938, Columbia is no stranger to the world of performance-driven apparel, specialist camping equipment and even, ski apparel. Thanks to the ongoing rise in popularity of functional outerwear as everyday wear, the brand has become the go-to uniform for everyone from middle-aged bankers to streetwear enthusiasts.

Spotlighting an array of transitional pieces, the new editorial from the WHC lads presents some of the very best pieces from Columbia’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection, including its fleeced offerings, and a range of durable footwear.

Get a closer look at the collection in action below and cop the full range now via the Working Class Heroes webstore.