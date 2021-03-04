In the 21st Century, professional women truly do it all. And now, in 2021, that’s no mere saying, as women have been forced to balance career, family, and even homeschooling their children all at once. But today’s women have more than been up to the task, holding things down and keeping the country—and their careers—running despite these numerous challenges and responsibilities. So, for Women’s History Month this March, Macy’s wanted to honor that hard work by having models Shan and Abigail showcase a selection of items designed and created by women for women. Check them out below, and if you’re so inclined, click through to buy something from a business founded and managed by women. You know who runs the world!
The Photographer
When you’re working as a photographer, you’ve got to stay just as stylish as the subjects you shoot. Here, Shan keeps things fresh, remixing a Hanky Panky Sheer Lace Thong Bodysuit ($78) as everyday-wear to get things done.
The Stylist
Styling is no easy gig. It requires a great eye, strong arms to carry all those garment bags, and the right look that establishes you’re the boss on set. After all, you’re the one responsible for showcasing the product and highlighting each model with a fire ensemble. Here, Shan plays the stylist, showing off a topnotch makeup game, thanks to a mix of P/Y/T Beauty Glam Glitter ($18) and No BS Eyeshadow Palette ($32), all backed up by Urban Hydration Rosehip Body Lotion ($17).
The Architect
Being an architect means making key aesthetic decisions on site. And though that requires a tremendous visual mind, tough training, and plenty of intellect, power dressing can help push things along too. Here, Shan finds her extra power reserves rocking a Bardot Floral Chiffon Fit & Flare Dress ($189), while eyeing down changes to her blueprints.
The Athlete
In a stressful year, wellness is key for athletes. That’s why you see Abigail recharging with some exercise and a little help from Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum ($85) and her Skin Gym Rose Quartz Lift Sculpt Roller ($69).
The Artist
Whether you’re a professional artist or a dedicated hobbyist, being creative can help ease stress, expand your mind, and feel good, but you’re going to need the right gear to get things done. And that extends beyond a simple pencil and paper. Here, Abigail opts for a comfortable, creative getup consisting of a Kilo Brava Women’s Short Pajama Set ($100) and some rejuvenating Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil ($105).
The Remote Worker
Working from home can be isolating and exhausting. Thankfully Skin Gym is here with its Youth Haus Glow & Go Gold Eye Recovery Patches ($30) to help Abigail reenergize with a little self-care.
Styling by Weyni Elder and Pauline Foo, Hair and Makeup by Mimi Quiquine, Modeling by Shan Fernandez and Abigail Nicole Reece of Stetts Models.