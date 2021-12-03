When Virgil Abloh presented his Fall/Winter 2019 collection for Louis Vuitton, he designed a runway set inspired by the streets of New York City’s Lower East Side. Fully built out with walk-up apartments and storefronts, Abloh added a touch of authenticity by inviting several graffiti writers to paint the venue. He flew in lauded graffiti pioneer Futura, who spray painted a metal store gate live as models walked the runway. Alife’s founder Rob Cristofaro briefly returned to his roots as the Bronx graffiti writer “Jest,” left cutty tags on garbage cans and stoops that guests like Takashi Murakami sat on. Of course, cryptic scrawls from Abloh’s longtime graffiti confidant Jim Joe were also on set and spray painted on the roof of the show’s venue. There were even throw-ups courtesy of Lewy BTM, a prolific graffiti bomber who was one of the only vandals to ever paint their name on the side of the Brooklyn Bridge.

This grand exhibition of graffiti that crossed generations occurred just steps from the Louvre. Now, that show has aged to become one of Abloh’s most powerful testaments for his love of graffiti. But it was just one of many great moments where Abloh co-signed the underground throughout his illustrious career. When Virgil Abloh tragically passed away at the age of 41 this weekend from cardiac angiosarcoma, the world did not just lose one of the most talented contemporary menswear designers of this generation. What they also lost was a tasteful curator who followed in the footsteps of gallerists that celebrated graffiti in the early years such as Patti Astor and Yaki Kornblit. Abloh was a creative who used his high position to not only give a larger platform to diversity but to also spotlight artists and niche subcultures that have traditionally thrived on the margins of society.