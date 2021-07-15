Complex is taking audiences into the world of second-hand shopping—and its invited some notable names in music along for the ride.

Next week, Complex will premiere its Vintage Shopping series hosted by Detroit-born model Jazzelle. The host will explore some of the hottest vintage stores around the city alongside celebrities like Princess Nokia, Theophilus London, and Guapdad 4000. The guests will go through each store’s offerings and assemble head-turning looks, all the while providing insight into their biggest style inspirations.

“Each episode, we’re going to be hunting down rare, unique pieces for our guests, who are gonna tell us a little bit about their story along the way,” Jazzelle says in the trailer. “Clothing helps me tell my story … It’s something you have to do every day.”

You can check out the Vintage Shopping trailer up top. The series will premiere at 10 a.m. ET on July 22 on Complex’s official YouTube channel.