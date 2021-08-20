With the arrival of Supreme’s hyped collaboration with Rick Rubin for its Fall/Winter collection, the brand has dropped a new ad starring the legendary producer.

The video, which was released on Supreme’s Instagram account, arrives the day after the new season kicked off. The simple t-shirt Rubin collaborated on with the brand features him meditating, wearing the classic box logo Supreme tee. Originally planned as a 2018 drop, the new collab also came with a brief interview and some advice with Rubin.

“So, as a fan, I set out to make music that sounded like the club,” he says in the lo-fi clip above. “Not with any aspiration other than satisfying myself, in hearing what I wanted to hear. I never thought past thinking anybody would like it. I would suggest for young people to make things that they love, and not worry at all about what anybody thinks, don’t listen to anyone, don’t take any advice, and think about what it’s gonna accomplish; that’s the wrong way to look at it. Look at it as, ‘What can you make that nobody else can make, what do you have to offer?’ That’s the key.”

Watch Supreme’s new video starring Rubin above, and grab one of their shirts—available in seven colors—at the brand’s site.