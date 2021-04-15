Vetements, the French fashion house that turned trolling into an art form, has expanded into the fast-food business.

The label took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the launch of the Vetements Burger—a vegetarian offering in a combo meal alongside french fries and a soda. Made in collaboration with Moscow’s concept store KM20, the burger was “crafted by trained artisans with the highest quality ingredients.”

Women’s Wear Daily reports KM20 has carried Vetements since the label’s 2014 inception, and its in-house vegetarian burger was a favorite of Guram Gvasalia, Vetements’ co-founder and CEO.

“Why not?” Gvasalia told WWD about the burger. “We always look for alternative ways to do things. This is only the beginning. There are more exciting launches in different countries coming this year, and not only food.”

KM20’s owner/founder Olga Karput said the Vetements burger was reworked with several additions, inlcuding portobello mushrooms and cheese. Karput also confirmed the combo is available exclusively at KM20 beginning Thursday in limited quantities.

This isn’t the first time Vetements has dabbled in the fast-food industry. The label made headlines back in 2019 when it presented its spring/summer 2020 collection at a McDonald’s for Paris Fashion Week.

You can check out campaign shots for the Vetements Burger below. The offering is part of the label’s fall/winter 2021 rollout.