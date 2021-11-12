London-based designer Jonathan Anderson and his eponymous JW Anderson label have continued the ongoing partnership with UNIQLO for Fall/Winter 2021. The resulting collection features references to quintessential British living inspired by Beatrix Potter and her fictional friends.

The lineup consists of 12 women’s items, 10 men’s items, and 9 unisex accessories, all of which feature Anderson’s distinct urban touch. Highlights include wool sweaters and oversized T-shirts which feature printed images of the anthropomorphic children’s character, along with his fashionable cousin, Benjamin Rabbit.

Elsewhere the collection serves up a selection of pajama bottoms, scarfs, jackets, collared jumpers, socks, and button-down shirts which arrive in mellow tartan prints, fleece, detail stitching, and two-tone contrast colourways.

Speaking about the collection, Anderson explained the inspiration: “For me, this collection was about welcoming the season. I wanted something that felt very autumnal, like an autumn day in the British countryside.”

The UNIQLO x JW Anderson FW21 collection will be available on November 25 on the UNIQLO website and in stores.