Ugg has enlisted a diverse cast of women to showcase its fall/winter 2021 apparel range.

The campaign, titled “The Perfect_____,” stars Kim Petras, Parris Goebel, Duckie Thot, Fernanda Ly, and Maye Musk, all of whom were show off their respective unique, personal style through Ugg’s new ready-to-wear offerings. Though the collection continues Ugg’s emphasis on comfort and versatility, the pieces are elevated through oversized silhouettes, understated color tones (with a few pops of bold color), and materials that are intended to give customers a sense of luxury.

“A natural extension of our footwear line, UGG apparel extends that sensation from head-to-toe with an offering of long-lasting wardrobe essentials,” Ugg president Andrea O’Donnell said in a press release.

The campaign highlights Ugg’s five “hero styles”: the perfect Sherpa, tracksuit, faux fur, teddy jacket, and sheepskin coat.

As part of the campaign, each of the campaign stars were asked to share their thoughts on personal style and how one can use clothing to reflect their personality, mood, and overall individuality.

“I think clothes represent who you are,” Duckie said. “You get to be who you want to be without really having to say anything to anyone, and that’s powerful.”

“I feel fashion is an extension of your soul and your spirit,” Goebel added. “And it’s a really beautiful way to express yourself.”

You can check out some of Ugg’s ready-to-wear pieces for fall/winter 2021 below. The pieces are available now at Ugg locations and the brand’s online store.