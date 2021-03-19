Getting a start as a footwear designer can be challenging and it’s especially difficult for designers of color. Fortunately, Timberland—who’s long been committed to racial equality and building a more equitable future —along with PENSOLE, are doing their part to help diverse communities get their designs in the door and make their mark.

DiverCity by Design, created by Timberland, The North Face, Vans and PENSOLE, is offering a first of its kind 11-week program, which begins with a nationwide search for interested designers to apply. These three brands have teamed up to create a rich experience that can pave the way for aspiring designers to advance in the field of footwear design. PENSOLE knows the racial divide exists within the industry and aims to lessen it by investing in future creators to ensure diversity in all forms, including in thinking and experience.

The top 27 applicants will enter a remote three-week design essential program where they’ll hone their skills. The best 18 creators from the original group will advance to an eight-week intensive masterclass. After the masterclass, designers will be judged by a panel of experts and leaders from within Timberland, Vans and The North Face. The top five footwear designers will then receive a one-year paid rotational internship, across each of the brands, spending 4 months at each brand.

Applicants have until March 30th to submit their designs. So, if you think you have what it takes and are ready for the opportunity of a lifetime, apply HERE. And if you’re interested in learning more about Timberland’s commitment to being a force for social and environmental good, visit HERE.