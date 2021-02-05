As part of a suspected string of local burglaries, four people robbed the Chanel storefront in SoHo on Tuesday.

The suspects entered the store around 2 p.m. and began snatching bags, according to local reports, lifting 44 in total. The value of the bags is an estimated $165,000 overall, according to the NYPD.

Security video from the heist shows suspects frantically grabbing the designer bags off the shelves in broad daylight, with two men holding open the store’s doors.

According to police, the store’s security guard warned the men she was armed as they began taking the bags. One of the suspects reportedly then showed her the butt of his gun and asked, “What are you going to do, shoot me?”

Police say this incident is connected to a larger chain of robberies that began back in September. The group of suspects allegedly rent vehicles from New Jersey, sometimes using stolen plates, to get to and from their targeted heists.

Officials say the widespread use of masks during the COVID-19 pandemis has helped the suspects continue to be unapprehended. Police say the group of men is potentially known in the community, and is asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

“The individuals depicted in these videos are responsible for multiple robberies/burglaries of high end retail stores in Manhattan,” NYPD chief Rodney Harrison tweeted with footage of the robbery. “The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals.”