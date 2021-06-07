For Spring 2021, Supreme has put together a collection with Emilio Pucci® featuring archival prints of Fantasia (1970) and Tulipani (1965).

The new collection consists of a smoking jacket, sport jacket, long-sleeve shirt, short-sleeve shirt, hooded sweatshirt, soccer jersey, sport pant, sweatpant, soccer short, tee, sunglasses, six-panel belt, and Zippo lighter.

The late artist Emilio Pucci was born in 1914 to one of Florence’s oldest noble families, unexpectedly kickstarting his influential fashion career in 1947 with the creation of a streamlined ski outfit that landed on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. Affectionately known as the “Prince of Prints,” Pucci crafted a signature aesthetic that remains a guiding force for the namesake brand to this day.

Supreme®/Emilio Pucci®



SUPREME HAS WORKED WITH EMILIO PUCCI ON A NEW COLLECTION FOR SPRING 2021, FEATURING ARCHIVAL PRINTS FANTASIA (1970) AND TULIPANI (1965).



AVAILABLE JUNE 11th ON https://t.co/MnW0Xj97OW pic.twitter.com/4VQF96SsiZ — Emilio Pucci (@EmilioPucci) June 7, 2021

Earlier this month, Supreme shared a new Hype Williams-directed ad for its Vitra Panton chair collaboration. And in May, the brand opened a new store in Milan, marking its first location in Italy.

The Supreme x Emilio Pucci® Spring 2021 collab collection will be available here starting at 11 a.m. ET on June 10. For those in Japan, the collection will be available starting June 12. Below, get a closer look at a selection of pieces from the new collection, including a Pucci-inspired take on the box logo tee.

The Emilio Pucci label, meanwhile, recently unveiled it’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection.