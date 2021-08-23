After coming together last year for a corduroy-focused release, Stüssy has now given an official look at its second collaboration with Birkenstock.

Dressed in three colourways — “Bone,” “Caramel” and “Dusty Pink” — the clog silhouette arrives with a suede upper atop Birkenstock’s classic cork footbed. Each iteration is then adorned with co-branded details, including Stüssy branding embossed on the left. Describing the silhouette as “seasonless,” Stüssy adds that the new collaboration is “ready for the sand, grass, or concrete, any time of year.”

Check out the shots below and cop all three colourways on August 27 via the Birkenstock 1774 web store, Stüssy web store, Stüssy’s chapter stores and select stockists.