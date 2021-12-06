Anybody know where 2021 has gone? We don’t! Yet here we are, knee deep in holiday season, which means it’s time to be on the lookout for stocking stuffers and standout gifts. Lucky for you, north of the border we’ve got no short supply of brands and designers dropping dope present material, from accessories to statement pieces.

So if you’ve got a streetwear head in your life you’re looking to treat, or you’re just looking to grab something for yourself, here are 20 options, most of which were made by Canada’s very own.