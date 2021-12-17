Much-loved Italian label Stone Island has begun its 40th-anniversary celebrations with a first look at its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, highlighting some of the label’s very best fabrics and material expertise with new and innovative techniques referencing the label’s famed history and storied archive.

A number of themes form the 82/22 anniversary capsule, which comprises archival garments that have been reworked with new fabrics. Particular standouts include outerwear from PIATTINA 82/22 — a shiny and transparent canvas constructed using polyester monofilaments and flat nylon threads — which is used to craft a black polyester and cotton jacquard graphic. The commemorative capsule also features sweatshirts, tees, and cotton jersey shorts which are offered alongside the outerwear.

This season also sees the reintroduction of the label’s Maria line, offering marine camouflage pieces and outerwear constructed from 3L GORE-TEX and recycled polyester, and the Ghost collection, which comprises a range of monochromatic garments.

Another stand-out fabric is the Heat Reactive Lamy, which transitions from yellow to orange and light blue to bluette, depending on temperature. For SS22, Stone Island has also applied its Off-Dye OVD treatment across a selection of materials and cotton ripstop jackets, giving them an eye-catching finish through corrosive resins and over-dyeing.

Check out the shots from Stone Island’s SS22 collection below, all pieces are scheduled to arrive in the new year.