YG’s 4Hunnid imprint has lifted the curtain on its collaborative collection with Snoop Dogg.

The range is a celebration of classic West Coast style, delivering streetwear staples like graphic tees, sweatshirts, and snapbacks, as well as flannel button-ups and straight-leg khakis. Marijuana leaves, rap photos, plaid prints, and co-branded logos are seen throughout the collection, which fuses 4Hunnid and Snoop’s signature aesthetics with a heavy dose of throwback style.

“I’ve been wanting to do something with Snoop Dogg for the longest time. The history of his brand is everything the 4Hunnid brand represents: Westside Shit,” YG told Complex. “Snoop [Dogg] is for sure the big homie in the game! One of the only ones from our side. You don’t have to be signed to him or in business with him for [Snoop Dogg] to give you game. [Snoop Dogg] played that role in my career. Always shining lite in the dark.”

YG said he worked with 4Hunnid’s Charlie C. Picasso on the collection, brainstorming and pitching ideas before presenting them to Snoop.

“The inspiration behind the collaboration was just the facts of what the 4Hunnid brand represents, which is the Westcoast; L.A, street culture, and our people. That’s everything that Snoop [Dogg] brand represents from day one,” he said. “[Snoop] loved it and told us to do us. We pulled shit we thought defined Snoop [Dogg] in the fashion world and put our twist on it.”

You can check out the lookbook images and product shots below. The collection launched Friday and is available now at 4Hunnid’s website, with prices ranging between $15 – $100.

This collaboration launches ahead of YG’s The Flame sneaker line, which is set to arrive next month.