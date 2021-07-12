The art is wearable in the upcoming collab collection from sacai and KAWS.

On Monday, new details were made public regarding the anticipated pairing, including a release date and a run of pop-up shops.

Noticeable among the versatile collection—which counts men’s, women’s, and children’s pieces ranging from tops to bags—is the presence of two uniquely disparate but firmly identifiable color patterns. The most prominent one, as seen below, is a brighter design that perhaps captures best what fans would hope for in a collaboration of this stature.

The full collection, to the presumed delight of fans of both entities, also features this mash-up of sorts represented across t-shirts and hoodies. There’s also speculation that a previously teased sacai x KAWS edition of the Nike Blazer Low could also be dropping alongside the new collection in the coming days. Such speculation, however, had not been confirmed at the time of this writing, though it seems like a safe assumption.

The sacai x KAWS collection for sacai men’s 2021 fall and winter and sacai men’s 2021 pre-fall will launch worldwide on July 16, with global shipping available via the sacai shop starting on July 17. Pop-ups will also be available at select locations.

Below, get a sampler of what to expect. For additional info, keep it locked here.

