LVMH, the luxury conglomerate that owns brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Fendi, announced today that it would put Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line on pause after only a year and some change.

The news of Rihanna getting her own fashion house under LVMH was a big moment. It was the first label its CEO Bernard Arnault launched since introducing designer Christian LaCroix more than three decades ago, and she was the first Black woman to lead a brand at the company. Rihanna named her stylist, Jahleel Weaver, as creative director and launched in 2019 with a campaign inspired by Kwame Brathwaite’s photos of the Grandassa Models, a group of Black models who promoted “Black is Beautiful” during the ‘60s and pop-up shops.

While LVMH, which also owns her beauty lines, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, will no longer produce Fenty apparel and accessories, they are doubling down on her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

According to Fast Company, Savage x Fenty has raised $115 million in Series B funding from L Catterton, a private equity firm connected to LVMH, that brings Savage’s valuation to more than $1 billion. This funding will help Savage open brick-and-mortar stores and possibly move into activewear. Rihanna clearly wants to build an empire and compete with Victoria’s Secret.

Rihanna’s worked up to this over the years with fashion business partnerships that have included designing her own line with high street UK retailer River Island to making shoes with Manolo Blahnik. Here’s a timeline of Rihanna’s fashion and beauty partnerships. —Aria Hughes