Rihanna, fresh off being spotted filming a possible music video with ASAP Rocky, has formally unveiled the expansion of the Fenty name into another market: fragrance.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rihanna tagged Fenty Beauty in posts shared to her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“FENTYPARFUM COMING SOON,” Rihanna alerted fans, fittingly pairing the message with the two-eyes emoji. And in another post, the Anti artist pointed to the new product’s ability to tap into specific memories.

“That’s the thing I love the most—it’s a memory encapsulated into a fragrance. You never forget it,” she said.

The new Fenty perfume, as detailed in a banner that’s currently displaying on the official site, is available to shoppers in a small free sample size for a limited time. To receive the sample, shoppers must be making a purchase of $40 or more via the Fenty Beauty site.