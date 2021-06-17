Unveiling the first look of its new creative vision, Reebok has shared a short film from new global creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond, and artistic marketing director Jide Osifeso.

Having both joined Reebook late last year, Osifeso and Jean-Raymond have been building out an internal creative agency that will oversee the brand’s new identity, which begins with Reconnect.

Directed by Jonas Lindstroem, a series of vignettes explores the idea of moving forward through sports and community, reflecting on Osifeso’s own relationship to sports growing up.

Jean-Raymond, who’s also the founder of fashion house Pyer Moss, said in a statement: “I’ve been blessed to have three to four creative partners in my life and Jide is one of them. He’s the genius who’s been behind your favourite geniuses. We speak the same language and care about the same audience.”

Touching on his role, he added: “The opportunity for someone like myself to contribute to a company with such a rich heritage is special. Having the ability to work with one of my brothers to challenge what a brand like Reebok can and should look like is not only an exciting endeavor but also an important one to undertake.”

Launching Reconnect, Osifeso explained the idea behind the project “was made for people to derive their own meanings. I wanted to explore forward movement—literally and figuratively—and on a macro level, the idea that life is not a spectator sport as we should always strive to make the most of every moment in our journey through life.”

The retailer concluded that the debut product line “influenced” by Jean-Raymond will debut for SS22, while a full collection driven entirely by his creative direction will be revealed in 2023.