French label Reception has just unveiled their Fall ‘21 collection in a new lookbook that is full of optimism and excitement for the future.

Reception creator Pierre Boiselle has taken time during the Covid crisis to reflect on human fallibility and a world in upheaval. From the Indonesian Tsunami in 2006 killing over 200K people, to the Arab Spring rebellions; the 21st century has seen some of our most afflicting moments.

But with the new collection, titled ‘A Nameless Journey’, Boiselle has chanelled a distinct sense of there being better days ahead through Reception’s Fall ‘21 range. Embroidery riffs on social norms – enjoying a bottle of beer is placed next to a flying dove, while slogans such as ‘Before the mountain fell’ and a call for ‘Poetry’ provides an optimistic look ahead to a post-pandemic future.

Sage greens, chocolate browns and dark blues are lifted from earthen tones and provide the backdrop to the bolder and brighter aesthetic seen throughout the new range – a nod to nature of which from all things come.

Highlights from the range include a single raglan overcoats and snap shirts are made in boiled blue wool, and houndstooth pieces are blended in a wool, cotton and cashmere mix made in Portugal, using premium fabrics from Portuguese, English and Italian mills.

Take in some highlights from Reception’s ‘A Nameless Journey’ collection below and head to the Reception website now to cop the brand’s SS21 collection.