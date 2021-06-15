The Migos undeniably embody North Atlanta for their listeners. Yet, their energy transcends the Peach State, allowing them to find kindred spirits in Brooklyn, New York. During an interview with Angie Martinez, the Migos detail their connection to the borough and how they helped one of the city’s brightest stars find his fashion footing.

Quavo explained to Martinez around the interview’s 6-minute mark that Brooklyn has always embraced them because both sides “keep it solid.” This led to a friendship with Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, and GS9. The Shmigo connection trickled down to Pop Smoke who leaned on Quavo for advice in and out of the booth.

“I actually made him put on a suit to go to Diddy’s party,” Quavo recalled. “He was just, ‘I don’t wear no suits.’ I was like, ‘Man get a suit, man. Meet me right here tonight. We gon’ gotdamn link.’”

The fashion advice didn’t stop there. When Pop Smoke was appearing at his first fashion week in London, the rapper was asked to wear a long blue Louis Vuitton trench coat which prompted him to hit Quavo to make sure he didn’t look out of character.

“It’s your first fashion week, you know. They’ll put anything on us. So he text my phone like, ‘Yo, I’m supposed to wear this shit like this?’” Quavo continued. “I woulda told him if he was f**ked up, but he was fresh.”

Along with reminiscing about the late Pop Smoke, the Migos made it clear that the Culture chapter of their career is done. While they’ll continue to make music and albums together, Culture III will be the last project in the trilogy.

Watch the Migos’ full appearance on The Angie Martinez Show above.