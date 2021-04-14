It’s a big day in the cryptocurrency world, with Coinbase, the digital currency exchange, making its debut as a publicly traded company. To celebrate this watershed moment for the crypto industry, Prime—the fashion brand launched by Toronto hip-hop trio Prime Boys—have linked up with Red Bull for a limited-edition T-shirt drop.

The tee—of which there will be just 100 white and 100 black—features an illustration of a Red Bull can-turned-rocket, along with the words, “To The Moon.”

For the uninitiated, “to the moon” is crypto lingo, used as an exclamation when prices look to be rising off the charts.

Prime Boys officially launched Prime last winter in tribute to their friend Ernest “Kosi” Modekwe, a.k.a Koba Prime, who worked on the brand closely before his untimely death in 2018. This drop marks the brand’s first-ever collaboration.

Prime’s “To The Moon” shirt is available at inmyprime.co. Naturally, you can use cryptocurrency to pay for it.