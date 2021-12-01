The slopes are opening up and just in time for the release of Prada’s new Linea Rossa Fall/Winter 2021 ski campaign. To show off its latest collection, the luxury fashion house tapped Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and X Games snowboarding champion Julia Marino to race each other down the mountain in head-to-toe Prada.

Image via Prada

Despite working with fierce competitors, Prada’s goal wasn’t to pit Kenworthy and Marino against each other. Rather, the video was inspired by the etymology of competition, which comes from the root word “competere,” meaning “to strive for.” There’s no rivalry here, merely a brand pushing the best in the game to be even better.

Image via Prada

Of course, you can’t improve without the proper attire. And, as you can see, Prada designed these products to withstand the toughest winter conditions no matter where you are or how fast you’re going. So, be like Kenworthy and Marino and get ready to challenge yourself this season to do what you’ve never done before. Zipping by in style with the brand’s signature high end looks is simply an added bonus.