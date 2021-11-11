The most wonderful time of the year may come and go, but that doesn’t mean the presents you give should be fleeting too. It’s about time you started giving gifts that last.

Forget gifting shoddy trends or seasonal purchases. Instead, choose practical, high-quality items that everyone on your list can hold on to for years to come. Ahead, you’ll find our top picks for long-lasting closet staples that we know your loved ones will use time and time again. Scroll through and start the season off right with some thoughtful holiday gift ideas.