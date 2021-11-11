The most wonderful time of the year may come and go, but that doesn’t mean the presents you give should be fleeting too. It’s about time you started giving gifts that last.
Forget gifting shoddy trends or seasonal purchases. Instead, choose practical, high-quality items that everyone on your list can hold on to for years to come. Ahead, you’ll find our top picks for long-lasting closet staples that we know your loved ones will use time and time again. Scroll through and start the season off right with some thoughtful holiday gift ideas.
Strong Staples
Cotton Sweatshirt | $35 /// Cotton Joggers | $35
Some outfits never go out of style and sporty sweatshirt-jogger ensembles are a prime example. Whether layered underneath an oversized coat with a beanie or simply worn at home for a night in, this classic sweatsuit is sure to become your giftee’s new go-to essential.
Holiday Shearling
Regular Fit Faux Shearling Jacket | $35
When it comes to elevating a look, there’s always room for a dash of texture, and shearling can be a great way to add it. This Regular Fit Faux Shearling Jacket is affordable and stylish, making it a great gift that will keep its recipient warm this season and others ahead.
Keep It Cashmere
Rib-knit Cashmere Hat | $35
A cashmere beanie for $35?! Say less. Unlike most cold weather accessories out there, this high-quality hat is made to last and is also available in an array of neutral hues ready to complement any outfit. You’ll look like such a boss giving this as a gift.
Jog It Up
Merino Wool Joggers | $70
Great style prioritizes comfort. So if you know someone who still needs to learn this lesson, give them these merino wool joggers. The bottoms can easily be dressed up or down, and will keep wearers comfy no matter what you wear it with. Oh and don’t worry, H&M added pockets and an adjustable drawstring waistband to these things, which will be useful after any big holiday meals.
Fashion Meets Function
Windproof Running Gloves | $25
Good gloves can be hard to come by, but once you find some, you’ll never want to go without a pair again. Luckily, H&M offers this next-level option complete with fast-drying fabric and a windproof layer for added protection. On top of that, the fingers were designed with touchscreen-friendly fabric that makes the gloves extra convenient.
A Trend-Proof Weekender
Weekend Bag | $60
Most people already have suitcases, but not many have a proper weekender bag. This is a solid gift that will come in handy for quick getaways or for anyone who’s working on becoming a lighter packer. The black colorway also means this bag will go with everything and anything. Even better, inside, there are two compartments to help you stay organized regardless of where you end up.
Protect Your Neck
Merino Wool Turtleneck Sweater | $50
Turtlenecks are a fashion favorite that always make a great addition to any closet. Offering more coverage than normal sweaters, turtlenecks keep necks warm and are thin enough to be excellent layering pieces. Whoever you give one to will continue to rock this classic season after season.