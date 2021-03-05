In commemoration of the release of Eddie Huang’s directorial debut Boogie, which features the posthumous acting debut of Pop Smoke, fans will have a chance to pick up collectible pieces from a special film-themed capsule collection.

The Pop Smoke x Boogie collection—which will be available to shop from 3 p.m. ET on Friday—boasts t-shirts for $35, crewnecks for $65, hoodies for $70, and film posters for $20. The designs of the merch pieces are inspired by the look of vintage trading cards and prominently feature references to Pop Smoke’s character in the film, Monk.

New Pop Smoke tracks, notably, are also featured on the official Boogie soundtrack. The album was curated and released by Victor Victor Worldwide and Republic Records in collaboration with Focus Features on Friday.

“Eddie’s project was a welcomed opportunity to work with him and I’m proud of what the soundtrack represents,” Victor Victor Worldwide CEO Steven Victor said in a statement to Complex. “I’m excited for Pop’s acting debut—for his fans to experience this side of his talent—and hope that the music we’ve put together gives fans around the world a piece of Brooklyn.”

For Huang, who directed Boogie, the soundtrack offered him and executive producer Rafael Martinez an opportunity to pay homage to both their love of classic movie soundtracks and the Brooklyn Drill era.

“We sought inspiration from the great soundtrack albums of our time like Above The Rim and the Brooklyn Drill movement pioneered by Pop Smoke, 808 Melo, and Victor Victor Worldwide,” the two said in a joint statement. “This album is meant to represent the pulse of the streets of New York City.”

Get a closer look at the Pop Smoke x Boogie capsule below. Boogie is out now.