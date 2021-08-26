Dropping the final installment of their Spring/Summer ‘21 collection, PLACES+FACES have returned with their newest assortment of logo T-shirts, printed vests, and zip-up knit polos, designed for the warmer seasons.

Featturing pastel hues and a monochrome colour palette, standout pieces include the brand’s light wash blue denim jeans, which come with PLACES+FACES’ signature ‘+’ design on the buttons and an embossed back label tag.

Elsewhere, the Leo-Plus Print Vest provides plenty of layering options, with a unique, never-done-before design, meshing together leopard print spots and clean P+F branding.

Completing the collection is a range of graphic-focused tees and a full tracksuit in black and lilac colourways. P+F’s highly-demanded crewnecks are also back, this time coming in cream and pink, with shorts and trackpants to match.

The final PLACES+FACES SS21 collection will be available via the brand’s webstore from August 27 at 7pm.