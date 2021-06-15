Enlisting London-based producer and DJ KwolleM for their latest venture, PLACES+FACES have unveiled their new capsule collection of T-shirts, polo shirts, and a corduroy jacket.

Shot by photographer and P+F co-founder Ciesay, the KwolleM-fronted lookbook features menswear garments donned with the creative stable’s signature motif. Printed photography has also been incorporated into the latest monochrome offering of tees, and features an image of the brand’s logo on a flag that has been stuck in the sand on a beach.

Further highlights reference more traditional offerings, with a polo shirt—featuring signage across the chest—and a corduroy jacket also releasing in both green and black colourways.

The new PLACES+FACES capsule collection is available now via the brand’s website.