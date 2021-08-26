Dropping the final installment of its Spring/ Summer ‘21 offering, PLACES+FACES has returned with its newest and proudest assortment of logo T-shirts, printed vests, and zip-up knit polos, designed for the warmer seasons.

Comprising pastel hues and a monochrome colour palette, standout pieces include the brand’s light wash blue denim jeans which come with PLACES+FACES’ signature ‘+’ design on the buttons, and an embossed back label tag.

Elsewhere, the Leo-Plus Print Vest provides plenty of layering options, with a unique, never done before design meshing together leopard print spots and clean P+F branding.

Completing the collection is a range of graphic-focused tees and a full tracksuit in black and lilac colourways. Finally, the brand has returned with their highly-demanded crewnecks – this time coming in cream and pink, with bottoms to match – with shorts to match.

The final PLACES+FACES SS21 collection will be available via the brand’s webstore from 27 August at 7pm.