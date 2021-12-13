PLACES+FACES have released its final drop of 2021, with the London-based creative stable arriving with a selection of winter-ready apparel designed to keep you warm this season.

The collection features an array of cold-weather options, including heavy sweaters, tracksuits, puffer jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatshirts, and t-shirts. Outerwear offerings include a two-tone jacket—in teal and olive green—while an additional reversible puffer serves as the drops highlight.

Marked with sleek PLACES+FACES branding across the chest, the jacket can be worn in an all-black variation on one side or a slate-grey and khaki option on the other. Additionally, the puffer is outfitted with an adjustable hood and waist.

Elsewhere, the drop comprises heavyweight hoodies in brown and khaki with the P+F signage across the front in black and the plus sign logo on the reverse. The neutral colour palette continues with the brand’s new tracksuits; with the first option, offered in brown, featuring the brand’s name in an Old English font, while the moss green nylon tracksuit incorporates the brand’s name in its more recognised font.

Completing the collection is a selection of graphic t-shirts featuring vintage, Playstation-inspired designs.