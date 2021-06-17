For anyone familiar with PJ Tucker, it is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks forward has a penchant for fashion. His vast collection of rare sneakers has garnered him the title of NBA sneaker king over the last few years. Sometimes he wears things that are so exclusive, people don’t even know how he got them. Take the “PRFC” Air Jordan 5, a PE made for Carmelo Anthony and his NASL soccer team in Puerto Rico, that he wore back in April. Melo was even in shock when he saw Tucker wearing them. His fashion sense extends beyond sneakers too. He released a collection of sunglasses with Temples and Bridges back in February. He opened a boutique, Better Generation, in Houston. And with the help of highly-regarded stylist Kesha McLeod he continues to put together some of the best outfits we see in the NBA pregame tunnel night in and night out.

Tucker is a mainstay among the league’s best dressed players at this point, but the first two rounds of the 2021 NBA Playoffs have been especially notable. From delicate, crocheted Valentino pieces to monochromatic denim sets to lauded sneakers, his outfits have provided a great balance between runway pieces and nods to streetwear like snapback caps from Tuff Crowd or vintage graphic T-shirts from Roots BK.

“We have hints of, ‘you’ve never seen this yet,’ or holding onto items he hasn’t worn in years or somebody gifted him years ago. So we bring things out like that. That’s usually how the playoff process goes with him in particular,” McLeod tells Complex.

As much as Tucker is noted for his style in the tunnel, what happens on the court does still take precedence of course. McLeod says she knows when to discuss the next game fit and when to leave a player like Tucker to himself to lock in on the game, especially during the playoffs. Recently, Tucker’s Bucks found themselves down 2-0 in their series against the Nets (the Bucks are currently down 3-2 in the series). McLeod may not be as involved in the planning leading up to games like that, but it doesn’t mean that Tucker is going to phone in his fit just because he’s in the middle of a challenging series.

“He’s the type like, ‘Imma do it anyway. I don’t have down days. Yeah, we’re down, but I’m not going to have that mess up my spirit.’ He still looks on the brighter side of things,” McLeod tells Complex. “I try not to talk to [the players I’m styling] as much during playoffs because I know there’s a certain level of focus.”

With the 2021 NBA Playoffs currently in full swing, we spoke to McLeod about some of Tucker’s most notable tunnel looks from the past couple of weeks. Check out what she had to say about each below.