Manchester-based label Piilgrim has unveiled its SS22 collection of 100% vegan-friendly clothing.

Created by Mark Kendrick out of a love for skateboarding and music, Piilgrim launched in 2017, producing vintage-influenced garments in a clean and distinguished style. Born with the belief that the production process should always be cruelty-free and traded fairly, the brand’s core principles are reflected in their strapline ‘Vegan Integrity Apparel’.

Tapping Manchester photographer Luke Saxon for a street lookbook, heavyweight corduroy and waffle fabrics reflect the brand’s eclectic use of fabrics, which have been combined with clean, bold shapes and psychedelic graphics.

The label will also team up with California’s Etnies for a vegan show collection, which is set to drop next year.

Check out the shots below and cop the SS22 collection from Piilgrim in March 2022 from the brand's website.