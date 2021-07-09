The brainchild of Soren Harrison and Amir Hossain, London based label, PHUG has unveiled its exclusive editorial showcasing seasonal wears and upcoming creatives.

Inspired by a mantra “that no-one gives a fuck about your logo unless you give them something to care about first,” the campaign visuals reflect three years of hard graft, with reoccurring graphic-heavy garments aiming to each tell a story.

Keen to showcase the label through the most diverse talents, the imagery takes a mix of some of the best London-based artists in the game — Finn Foxell, Kasien, Jgrrey and Badgirl$ — to spotlight offerings, old and new.

Highlights from the four-look editorial include the introduction of PHUG homeware via the Skullboy Pillow and Colour Machine Rug, as well as the PHUG School Satchel – reminiscent of quintessential British school culture.

Elsewhere, the lookbook marks the return of previous motifs — including the brand’s burning treehouse image — updated across a purple and cream knit. Boasting a foray of eye-cathing shapes and colours, additional stand out pieces include a pair of oversized corduroy shorts with a skull embroidered on the pocket and 4/20 inspired ‘Don’t Trip On The First Hit’ slogan.

Follow PHUG on Instagram for more updates from the brand, and shop the latest pieces now from the brand’s website. Get an exclusive look at the collection in the lookbook shot by Amir Hossain below.