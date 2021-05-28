Fresh from linking up with Kappa on a co-branded, AC Milan-inspired capsule, Patta continues to express their love for sport by honouring heavyweight champion, Muhammad Ali, in its latest collection.

Teaming up with publisher Reel Art Press and photographer, Peter Angelo Simon, the unique four-piece apparel drop features images of the boxer previously seen in the creative’s hardcover book, Muhammad Ali: Fighter’s Heaven, across a series of sport-inspired pieces.

Having captured some of the biggest names across sport, the Brooklyn-based photographer’s work is most known for his work featured in the New York Times magazine and the Smithsonian Institute.

Set to drop later this week, highlights from the trio include a selection of T-shirts and a matching grey tracksuit which have been printed with Patta branding and the collection’s title — “Fighters Club” — on the reverse.

Check out the full lookbook below and shop the collection via the Patta website, Saturday May 29.