Following an extensive catalogue of collaborative releases, Amsterdam-based label Patta has unveiled a first look at its Fall/Winter ‘21 lookbook inspired by the Dutch ‘90s hip-hop scene.

Patta launched the new collection with the below statement:

“As we step forward, we want to move in solidarity with you. When you got love for all, you don’t make enemies. You grow and take those who you know on a road of empowerment, emancipation and expression. Speaking up for what we believe in. Together as a family. For our FW21 season, this has not changed.”

The community theme is referenced right through this collection, with slogans such as ‘One People, One Earth’ and ‘Got Love For All’. Additional offerings include a slew of printed short-sleeve shirts and matching trousers, alongside Patta logo-covered overshirts and text-heavy cardigans.

Patta’s FW21 collection is available to cop now via the brand’s webstore and its flagship locations in Amsterdam, Milan and London. Select worldwide retailers release the collection on July 30.