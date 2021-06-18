Fresh from linking up with Sebago, Amsterdam-born imprint Patta has continued its penchant for collaborative releases, unveiling a capsule inspired by famed revolutionary artist Emory Douglas.

Perhaps one of the most influential allies in the Black Power/ Black Arts Movement, Douglas was drawn to the Black Panther Party because of its dedication to self-defense. Having learned the basics of commercial printing in his youth, his work became synonymous with the identity of liberation movements across the globe.

As the Minister of Culture for the Black Panther Party, Douglas developed upon his graphic design background, adopting a more modern printing methodology and experimenting with colour which later formed the movement’s visual identity.

Now recognised as one of the most prolific illustrators in the history of Revolutionary art, the collaboration with Patta celebrates a shared message of protest between Douglas and the label.

Renowned for his iconography to represent black-American oppression, offerings from the capsule collection feature revolutionary-inspired graphics across a T-Shirt, hoodie, coach jacket, pouch wallet, and sports cap, with key slogans such as “All Power To The People” & “Dare To Struggle! Dare To Win!” displayed respectively.

Check out the shots below and shop the Patta x Emory Douglas collection on 18 June (13:00 CEST) and will be available via the brand’s website.