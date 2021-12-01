For Fall/Winter 2021, Copenhagen-based label Pas Normal Studio has partnered with Porter-Yoshida & Co to release a collection of both cycling-specific and casual-use bags.

Officially founded by Kichizo Yoshida in 1935, the Japanese luggage specialist set up the company with the aim to put the “Heart and Soul into every stitch”. Designing and manufacturing all its products in Japan, all Porter bags are handmade by the company’s skilled craftsmen; only using the very best fabrics and components, some of which are developed and treated specifically for the brand’s needs.

Now, alongside the Karl Oskar Olsen-helmed label, the duo have teamed up to produce an expansive range of bags and accessories designed for both cycling applications and city strolling.

As per usual with Porter, functionality is at the heart of each design. Each bag has been crafted using a two-way nylon fabric for added durability and water resistance and comes equipped with a universal multi-strap system and logos from both brands.

The Pas Normal Studios x Porter capsule is available now via the Pas Normal Studios’ webstore.