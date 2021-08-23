Following on from their debut collection earlier this year, Palace has recently debuted its second collaboration with Belgian beer label Stella Artois.

Speaking about the collection, Palace said, “We’re stoked to be working with our favourite beer once again. For our second collection, we wanted to continue the story and to share our love of beers and the great British institution that is the pub! This time round we can finally cheers and all savor life together.”

The capsule plays host to logo-heavy tees, co-branded apparel, and a stadium jacket. The jacket comes complete with ‘Palace Artois’ and Stella-branded patches across the chest and arms as well as tributes to Soho in both New York and London on the reverse.

Alongside the apparel offering, the duo are set to release a range of pub-adjacent items, as well as neon signs, mirrors, bar towels, coasters, and more. Lastly, Palace and Stella Artois have created special-edition Stella cans that will be released in select 7 Eleven in the USA and in certain locations in Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Sheffield in the UK.

Check out the selects below. The second Palace Artois collection will begin releasing via Palace’s web store on August 27, arriving at its London, New York, and L.A. outposts on the same day.