Having previously linked up across a range of collaborations, mostly focusing on the world of sport, Palace and adidas Originals reunited to create a new capsule collection of spa day essentials, promoting wellness and deep relaxation.

Titled “Palaste”, the collection comprises a range of comfort-focused apparel designed for a plethora of wellness activities. Further offerings include pool slides, sun hats, vests, towelling shorts, bathrobes, and a yoga mat, which have been adorned with Palace and adidas Originals design details and a reocurring yin and yang graphic.

The Palace x adidas Originals collab will be available as part of Palace’s second Fall delivery, dropping on August 13 at 11am.

