Drake isn’t one to shy away from a cold Canadian winter, and he’s released the new October’s Very Own “Winter Survival Collection” with brand new outerwear pieces that are here to beat the long, icy winters.

The collection was produced in Europe, in collaboration with Italian labs that used water-repellent fabrics and down feathers to ensure that each parka and puffer keeps wearers warm and dry. The 700-fill down with OEKO-TEX® certified down feathers will bounce the cold right off, in style.

Take a look at the collection below and get ready to bundle up:

Model in black puffer and sunglasses
Image via OVO
Blue puffer with the OVO logo
Image via OVO
Black puffer with white and gray hood
Image via OVO
Model in dark long parka
Image via OVO
Model in a blue parka in the snow
Image via OVO
Model in blue puffer vest
Image via OVO
Model in light blue puffer coat
Image via OVO
Model in black parka and sunglasses
Image via OVO
Model in black OVO parka
Image via OVO
Model in black shiny puffer jacket
Image via OVO
Model in shiny black puffer jacket
Image via OVO
three puffers in white, blue and black
Image via OVO
Blue and black puffer jackets hanging
Image via OVO

 

Related Stories

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

dalano banton wears OVO x Raptors Jurassic Park hoodie
OVO and Raptors Unveil Jurassic Park Collection Featuring Dalano Banton
ovo raptors
OVO and Toronto Raptors Drop Pre-Game Collection
OVO x Toronto U
Drake’s OVO to Drop Collaborative Collection With University of Toronto