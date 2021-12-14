Drake isn’t one to shy away from a cold Canadian winter, and he’s released the new October’s Very Own “Winter Survival Collection” with brand new outerwear pieces that are here to beat the long, icy winters.

The collection was produced in Europe, in collaboration with Italian labs that used water-repellent fabrics and down feathers to ensure that each parka and puffer keeps wearers warm and dry. The 700-fill down with OEKO-TEX® certified down feathers will bounce the cold right off, in style.

Take a look at the collection below and get ready to bundle up:

