Drake may have just dropped OVO’s new Winter Survival collection, but the brand is already gearing up for its next release, teaming up with Suicoke on a collection of slides and boots.

OVO’s collab with Japanese brand Suicoke features a footwear collection of winter-ready slides and boots, consisting of cozy suede ZAVO-M2AB slides and suede ELS-M2AB mid boots that come in black, beige and purple.

Image via Suicoke

The slides are made from cow suede and feature a monogrammed OVO debossed pattern. They are lined with shearling and have an adjustable velcro strap with a woven OVO owl patch.

Image via Suicoke

Image via OVO

The ELS-M2AB mid boots are also suede with shearling lining and the OVO monogram pattern. They feature tonal rubber trim with an embossed logo on the heel.

Image via Suicoke

Image via Suicoke

Both shoes have an antibacterial EVA footbed and rubber midsole, and a Vibram Arctic Grip rubber outsole.

The shoes drop tomorrow and are exclusively available on the OVO and Suicoke websites.