Drake may have just dropped OVO’s new Winter Survival collection, but the brand is already gearing up for its next release, teaming up with Suicoke on a collection of slides and boots.

OVO’s collab with Japanese brand Suicoke features a footwear collection of winter-ready slides and boots, consisting of cozy suede ZAVO-M2AB slides and suede ELS-M2AB mid boots that come in black, beige and purple. 

OVO and Suicoke suede boots and slides
Image via Suicoke

The slides are made from cow suede and feature a monogrammed OVO debossed pattern. They are lined with shearling and have an adjustable velcro strap with a woven OVO owl patch.

Pink suede OVO Suicoke slides
Image via Suicoke
Close up of OVO logo on pink slides
Image via OVO

The ELS-M2AB mid boots are also suede with shearling lining and the OVO monogram pattern. They feature tonal rubber trim with an embossed logo on the heel.

Beige suede ovo boots
Image via Suicoke
Black OVO Suicoke suede boots
Image via Suicoke

Both shoes have an antibacterial EVA footbed and rubber midsole, and a Vibram Arctic Grip rubber outsole. 

The shoes drop tomorrow and are exclusively available on the OVO and Suicoke websites. 