Swedish label Our Legacy has recently unveiled the full line-up for its seasonal holiday market through its WORK SHOP subline. Enlisting a roster of artists and brands from the worlds of fashion, food, and art, the extensive range will feature a unique selection of pieces and artworks that will be available through multiple drops across the month of December.

One of the stand-out collaborations from the Holiday Market comprises an upcoming capsule from Our Legacy, Stüssy, and Denim Tears. Kicking off with three classic t-shirts, the offering is rounded out a black Melton wool varsity jacket which features logo patches and emblems from the three brands.

In addition, Our Legacy WORK SHOP has teamed up with brands including New Era, Magniberg, Roa and Satisfy as well as partnering with artists Hank Grüner and Fredrik Paulsen, ceramic label Höganäs Ceramics, and food and beverage companies Space Delicious and Homecoming – Coffee for Peace.

Our Legacy WORK SHOP’s Holiday Market is open now through the brand’s webstore.