For football fans, this is the most wonderful time of the year. Sure, summer’s ending, but a new NFL season is right around the corner. Before you start dusting off your foam fingers and stocking up on nacho cheese, there’s one accessory every devoted supporter should have in time for kickoff.
As the official eyewear partner of the NFL, Oakley recently designed a series of sunglasses representing each of the league’s 32 teams. The best part? Fans can get in on the action as Oakley has made the same sunglasses players wear on the field available for purchase.
To treat you to some inspiration, Oakley rounded up a few of the flyest football fans around to show off how they’d rock their shades for game day. Each team appears on a classic silhouette, but don’t stress if you don’t see your favorite frames in the NFL collection. Oakley also created an online builder that allows you to customize every detail of your sunglasses, from logos to team colors. Take a look, then go ahead and gear up.
Jessica Flores, Chargers Low Key
Price: $193
There’s nothing low key about these Chargers sunglasses and radio personality Jessica Flores let the pair be the star of her look.
Dennis Todisco, Patriots Holbrook
Price: $128.10
The Patriots squad has the pleasure of scoring the crowd favorite Holbrook lenses. It’s a lightweight, high-performance design made for on and off the field.
Shiggy, Giants Sutro
Price: $193
Up next, the Giants crew can suit up in the Sutro. In fact, it’s a style so good that the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes nabbed it for his own collection with Oakley.
Valerie Julian, Raiders Gascan
Price: $162
The Raiders’ Gascan is Oakley’s first high-wrap shades. When it comes to completely blocking out the sun, these sunglasses are unbeatable.
Chase Weber, Cowboys Flak 2.0
Price: $204
For enhanced peripheral vision, the Cowboys’ Flak 2.0 is where it’s at. On top of that, there’s extra ear and nose cushioning for next-level comfort.
Dockery, Seahawks Sutro
Price: $193
The Seahawks squad also landed the Sutro. In addition to its great looks, this pair also includes advanced nose pad technology that keeps the eyewear in place no matter how much the wearer sweats.