For football fans, this is the most wonderful time of the year. Sure, summer’s ending, but a new NFL season is right around the corner. Before you start dusting off your foam fingers and stocking up on nacho cheese, there’s one accessory every devoted supporter should have in time for kickoff.

As the official eyewear partner of the NFL, Oakley recently designed a series of sunglasses representing each of the league’s 32 teams. The best part? Fans can get in on the action as Oakley has made the same sunglasses players wear on the field available for purchase.

To treat you to some inspiration, Oakley rounded up a few of the flyest football fans around to show off how they’d rock their shades for game day. Each team appears on a classic silhouette, but don’t stress if you don’t see your favorite frames in the NFL collection. Oakley also created an online builder that allows you to customize every detail of your sunglasses, from logos to team colors. Take a look, then go ahead and gear up.