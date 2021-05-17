Brendon Babenzien, former design director at Supreme and co-founder of Noah, has joined J.Crew Group as the new creative director of J.Crew Men’s.

Babenzien will work alongside J.Crew Group’s Libby Wadle—who was made CEO in November—to “redefine the iconic brand” by merging modern creativity with an appreciation of classic menswear elements.

“J.Crew has always been a part of my life—quietly, subtly in the background, slowly becoming the platform from which to build my personal style,” Babenzien said in a press release announcing his leading of J.Crew Men’s design on Monday. “I’m excited to join the team and build a positive future that meets the interests of the thoughtful consumers that exist today, satisfying not just their sophisticated taste level but their demands for responsible business practices. J.Crew is in the unique position to help men achieve the confidence we all seek both stylistically and as consumers. I look forward to working with Libby and the rest of the J.Crew family to achieve these goals.”

Babenzien’s first full collection for the brand is currently scheduled to make its debut in the second half of next year. As Wadle explained on Monday, Babenzien personal fondness for the brand is a crucial element of the foundation upon which the team is aiming to build the future of J.Crew Men’s.

“Brendon has always had an innate ability to pursue meaningful creative with integrity and is obsessively engaged with what is happening in the industry,” Wadle said.

In May of last year, the J.Crew Group announced its filing of Chapter 11 proceedings in federal bankruptcy court.