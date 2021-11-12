For Spring/Summer 2022, London-based shoe imprint Yogi Footwear has joined forces alongside British designer Nigel Cabourn for a four-piece collection of its Finn II silhouette.

Utilising the British designer’s renowned military-inspired aesthetic, the pair have designed a selection of environmentally-friendly mixed material footwear, which celebrates the ethos behind both brands.

Designed with intricate detailing and neat embroidery on the upper, the Finn II arrives in iterations of “Navy/Black”, “Olive/Black”, “Senape Sand/Moss Green” and “Moss Green”.

Check out the shots below and cop the collection when it drops on December 1 from both the Yogi and Nigel Cabourn web stores.