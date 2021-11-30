Nicole Mclaughlin is a design and upcycling extraordinaire known for her unconventional, tongue in cheek approach to the artistic process. We had the chance to crash her studio to do some climbing on her custom rock wall and dive into what her creative process looks like. No resources are off limits for Nicole as she’s transformed volleyballs into slippers, Haribo gummy bear packets into shorts, and virtually every household item into some form of sandal. Nicole is far more than just a hobbyist as her talents have led to collaborations with the premiere artists and brands of our time - Travis Scott, Kanye West, ASAP Rocky, and more. Currently, Nicole serves as the Arc’teryx Design Ambassador and is focused on hosting workshops around the country to inspire and teach people how upcycling can positively impact your life.