New Balance have joined forces with five emerging UK creative talents to kick off this year’s “Grey Day” celebrations, paying tribute to the signature colourway that the brand is known for.

Three new 574 silhouettes are spotlighted as a part of the new campaign, which references the silhouette’s “Worn by Anyone” tagline.

For “Grey Day” 2021, New Balance linked up with five creatives who have positively impacted their local community. The talent involved: Cktrl (London), Lauren Ralph (Birmingham), Sumuyya Khader (Liverpool), Meme Gold (Manchester) and Wheelman (Glasgow), who will each take over a slot on their local radio station, discussing their work across music, fashion and art.

As well as the 574 “Un-N-Ding,” New Balance will release two other versions of the silhouette; including an original design of the sneaker — which first arrived in the 1980s — and the recently-launched 57/40 silhouette, which updates the 574 for a new generation of NB fans.

All three silhouettes are due to release via the New Balance web store on May 15, the same day that the five creatives will take to their local airwaves.

Get a closer look at the “Grey Day” lookbook below.

