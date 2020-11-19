For some it's the Met Gala, for others, it’s NBA Draft Day. Although fashion isn’t usually the most discussed topic during this pivotal moment of a basketball rookie’s career, a good fit has become essential for many of the sport’s youngest stars — just look at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s tunnel fits. It’s no surprise that the NBA has partnered with luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and revered streetwear brands like Fear of God, who have both released collaborative collections with the league this year. And talented artists like Daniel Arsham were recently hired to be the creative director for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although you won’t find Paris Fashion Week street style-type fits on Draft Day, newly minted NBA players have always tried their best to stunt with a tailored suit. Trust that this is no easy feat to pull off. There are certainly more NBA players who have been clowned for their Draft Day fits than applauded for them—throwback to Lonnie Walker’s levitating fitted cap. Whether good or bad, NBA Draft Day fits are certainly memorable and go down in the history books when certain players become icons. Here are some of the most memorable NBA Draft Day fits of all time.