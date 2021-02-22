Mustard announced on Monday that he’s teaming up with Vestiaire Collective for a closet sale of some of his most prized designer and custom pieces from his wardrobe.

All proceeds from the sale, which is part of Vestiaire’s Black History Month closet sales, will be donated to the Los Angeles-based community project Destination Crenshaw. All the pieces he’s putting up for sale will be available from Monday until Feb. 27 through the Vestiaire Collective app. To show off some of the impressive pieces, Mustard personally modeled some of the wardrobe with his stylist, Dianne Garcia, pairing the pieces together.

“I partnered with Vestiaire Collective to share some of my favorite pieces from my closet with fans," said Mustard of the sale in a statement. "All the proceeds will be donated to Destination Crenshaw, a community project in South LA dedicated to celebrating Black history and activism through education, arts, and culture."

Among the pieces included as part of the closet sale are rare items from Chrome Hearts, Off-White, and Kapital among others. It will also include two pairs of custom pants that he wore during his performance with Nick Jonas on American Idol and during the 2020 Savage x Fenty Show.

Check out more pieces from the closet sale as modeled by Mustard below, and catch a brief conversation about the sale here.

Image via Vestiaire

