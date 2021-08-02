With Super Mart, Mr Porter is launching a new standalone on-site marketplace that aims to provide a truly unique shopping experience.

Super Mart offers an edit from 29 different brands, including a dozen of which are new to the Mr Porter site. Of the 330 total pieces featured across the widely varied collection, 204 of them are entirely exclusive to Mr Porter.

“We are so excited to launch Super Mart, a first-of-its-kind project,” Sam Kershaw, Mr Porter’s buying director, said in a recent press release. “It’s been fantastic for us to work on a large multi-brand collection that champions diverse, contemporary product from both established and cult brands, many of which have loyal fan bases but have not been available on a global scale before.”

Among the Super Mart brands that are new to the Mr Porter site are Better Gift Shop, Burned Out, Friends with Animals, General Admission, Good Morning Tapes, Hatton Labs, Hype Rugs, Jam Home Made, Martine Ali, Midwest Kids, Mr Maria, and Polite Worldwide.

Super Mart, Kershaw added, marks the latest example of Mr Porter standing as a “place for discovery” and is indicative of the brand’s continued goals.

“This launch is very much in line with our 10th anniversary focuses of discovery, inclusivity, craftsmanship, and community,” Kershaw said.

Below, get a proper intro to Super Mart via a selection of campaign images and product shots.

Other featured brands that are currently available on the Mr Porter site include Acne Studios, Aries, BE@RBRICK, Beams Plus, Billionaire Boys Club, Blue Blue Japan, COME TEES, Endless Joy, Gallery Dept., Iggy, Medicom, Martine Ali, Neighborhood, Neo Legend, Pasadena Leisure Club, PARADISE, Pop Trading Company, and Undercover.

