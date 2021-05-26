First introduced in her Autumn/ Winter 2018 collection and in a more recent Stussy collaboration, London-based designer Martine Rose has released a new “Beermat” capsule.

Comrpised of a range of T-shirts, hoodies, pants, shorts, and shirts, as well as a belt and scarf, the collection takes inspiration from various beer brands from around the world.

The drop features a newly-developed motif, which has been reimagined to create vibrant, eye-catching graphics across a series of elevated wardrobe-essentials. Stand-out pieces from the drop include an all-over printed graphic where playful takes on global brands like Corona, Heineken and Carlsberg can be seen.

Elsewhere, the collection boasts more subtle offerings, including a selection of black-and-white T-shirts printed with a single Martine Rose beermat. Other highlights include an imprint of a slogan reading “Expect Perfection” and a large, beermat motif on the reverse of additional black and white tees. A scarf and belt round off the collection, both of which have also been treated to the same all-over print.

Check out the lookbook editorial below and shop the full “Beermat” collection via the Martine Rose website.